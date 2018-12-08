Nick Cannon has really been going to bat for Kevin Hart after the comedian recently lost his Oscars hosting gig over old tweets he had posted with homophobic verbiage.

On Dec. 8, the "Wild N' Out" star took to Twitter to call out other comedians who had done the same thing in the past, but hadn't received as much pushback as Kevin.

Nick went back into the archives to dig up old posts from Chelsea Handler, Sarah Silverman and Amy Schumer.

"Interesting," he wrote regarding one of Chelsea's tweets dating back to 2010, which contained a blatantly homophobic term to describe a bird. "I wonder if there was any backlash here..."

Next, he found a 2010 remark from Sarah using similar language to describe the new "Bachelorette," along with a 2012 tweet from Amy, who also used a derogatory word.

"I'm just saying," he snarked. "Should we keep going???

Part of the reason Kevin got the boot as host was because he initially refused to apologize for the old comments, but he eventually came through with a genuine message addressing the matter.

"I work hard on a daily basis to spread positivity to all," Kevin said in a video message on Dec. 7. "With that being said. If u want to search my history or past and anger yourselves with what u find that is fine with me. I'm almost 40 years old and I'm in love with the man that I am becoming. You LIVE and YOU LEARN & YOU GROW & YOU MATURE. I live to Love..."

In another post, he explained that he didn't want to say sorry when asked by the Academy because he had already addressed the comments several times in the past.