Bob Barker is resting at home following second hospital scare, plus more news

Bob Barker is resting at home following ER visit

Bob Barker has reportedly been released from Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles and is continuing to recuperate at home from the severe back pain that sent him to the emergency room over the weekend. According to TMZ, the longtime "Price is Right" star has been hospitalized twice in the past two months. Both situations were sparked by back problems. He's expected to have a long, slow recovery given that he's 94, but will attempt to do some daily movement to regain his strength. TMZ notes Bob also has family in town for Thanksgiving who will likely pay him a visit.

