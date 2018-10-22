Former "The Price is Right" host Bob Barker was rushed to the hospital on Monday after waking up with extreme back pain.

On Ot. 22, TMZ posted images of the 94-year-old TV legend sitting up on a stretcher after being transported by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

The website said paramedics were called around 1 PM.

According to his manager, Bob's family decided to call in medical experts to transport him, rather than try doing it themselves.

Last year, Bob was hospitalized after falling in his home. In that case, a housekeeper dove him to the medical center. Bob spent several hours in the emergency room to undergo testing, but everything came back normal.

TMZ noted that Bob had a follow-up visit with doctors last week about that fall.

Bob, a national treasure, suffered a similar fall in October 2015. There, he tripped while walking outside his home and split the side of his forehead open. He also hurt his knee during that fall. Luckily, two police officers happened to be driving by at the exact moment he fell and immediately administered aid.