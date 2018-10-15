Melissa McCarthy and more comedic actors who shocked us with serious roles

Melissa McCarthy will show us a more serious side in the upcoming flick "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" In the film, she plays a writer who attempts to bring her dying career back to life by forging letters from deceased authors. As the film hits theaters on Oct. 19, 2018, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of the other comedic actors who've shocked fans by taking on a more dramatic role. Keep reading to see who made the swap...

