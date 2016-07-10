Melissa McCarthy's biggest career moments

Melissa McCarthy has quickly become one of our all-time favorite actresses. The brunet beauty is smart, hilarious, super-sweet and totally relatable, and there's nothing we love more than cheering her on. In honor of her new movie "Ghostbusters," which debuts on July 15, 2016, Wonderwall.com is celebrating the Illinois native and former stand-up comedian, who started her career as a member of The Groundlings improv troupe, by rounding up her biggest career moments. Keep reading to take a look back at Melissa's greatest hits...

