A private plane carrying Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox had to make an emergency landing after the aircraft had a landing gear malfunction upon takeoff.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The Los Angeles Fox affiliate said the 1990 Gulfstream G-4, bound for Mexico, lost a wheel or tire upon takeoff in California. The plane was taking Jen and 11 of her friends to Cabo San Lucas as part of her 50th birthday celebration. TMZ said Jason Bateman's wife, Amanda Anka, and Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly Kimmel, were also on the plane.

The vacation was a "surprise trip for Jen's 50th birthday which they sprung on her today," TMZ said.

FAA records show that the plane made it all the way to Mexican airspace, but turned around after the flight crew decided it would be too unsafe to land in Cabo. The plane diverted to an airport in Ontario, California, which is about 60 east of Los Angeles.

However, since the plane was full of gas, it had to circle above the San Diego area for several hours to burn off fuel before touching down safely in Ontario.

It appears that there were no injuries, but Jen's birthday festivities have certainly been delayed.