Kate Hudson's biological father Bill Hudson has long been removed from her life, and the actress and new mom considers Goldie Hawn's longtime love Kurt Russell to be her dad. But now, the musician, 61, is coming out of the woodworks to bash his famous daughter -- and his ex-wife -- in a tell-all memoir.

"Life in the spotlight is not without its consequences, and the Hudson family was no exception," the book's website says. "After [his divorce from Hawn in 1980], Bill found himself in the middle of the controversial issue of parental alienation. His rights as a father to see his children were often played out in the media because Oliver and Kate became actors themselves." (Kate's brother Oliver Hudson, 35, currently stars in Rules of Engagement.)

Bill hasn't held back his contempt for his 32-year-old daughter. "Kate doesn't have to talk to me, and she doesn't have to give [me] a dime of her millions," he told RadarOnline.com. "All I want is for her to call [her grandmother who is battling Alzheimer's disease] and say,'Hi grandma,' before it's too late."

"I love Kate, but... she had done stuff which is just awful," he continued. "She is a spoiled brat in my eyes and at the end of the day, she should meet her little sister. I should meet my grandchild and she should help her grandmother."

Kate and fiance Matt Bellamy welcomed son Bingham "Bing" Hawn Bellamy in June. She also has a 7-year-old son, Ryder, from her relationship with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

