The longtime manager of "The Voice" coach Adam Levin's rock band, Maroon 5, as well as the brother of "Moneyball" star Jonah Hill, has passed away. He was just 40 years old, and while the cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed, according to sources, it was a result of a heart attack - The Los Angeles coroner has also reportedly confirmed his death.

Feldstein was the founder of management company Career Artist Management (CAM), which was located in Beverly Hills, CA. CAM also managed Miguel, Elle King and Robin Thicke, as well as other major acts - additionally, he assisted Levine in signing the "The Voice" gig with NBC.

Jordan cut his teeth working for ICM while maintaining a close friendship with Levine, as they had been close since childhood days. He was involved with Maroon 5 since the beginning, grooming and guiding the now internationally successful band, who's gone on to win multiple Grammys, as well as has sold over 20 million albums.

Feldstein leaves behind two children from a previous marriage, as well as was married to Clint Eastwood's daughter, Francesca Eastwood in 2013, but it was later annulled.

The family released a statement that reads as follows:

Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter.

His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time.

In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan's name.