Pamela Anderson asks Kanye West to consider helping Julian Assange, plus more news

Pamela Anderson asks Kanye West to consider helping Julian Assange

Could the whole Kanye West-wading-into-politics situation get any weirder? In fact, it could -- especially if Yeezy takes a break from working on his new music to help out Pamela Anderson with a recent plea for help. Pam, who gave the rapper a kiss in his "Touch the Sky" video way back when, has written to Kanye to do some research on her close friend, Julian Assange (speaking of weird situations), because she thinks he'd admire him. From the way her letter is paraphrased on TMZ, it sounds like Pam's hoping Kanye could throw his status behind supporting the WikiLeaks founder, whom Pam says is being tortured and believes people want to kill him. "I support him and I know you value Free Speech," she writes of her pal, who is currently in Europe at London's Ecuadorian Embassy. She goes on to say he's not allowed to make or take any calls, use the Internet or have visitors while he's there, having claimed political asylum after being accused of "exposing corruption in governments." "I've always supported your 'no filter' - you speak your mind," she continues. "And you make an impact. I'm sure a lot of people feel like you - They just are stuck in what society says is OK to say." To sum up: Pam wants Trump fan Kanye West ... to speak out on behalf of Julian Assange ... while Assange is allegedly being mistreated by the powers that be in Europe ... while most of Europe is hating on Trump because he just pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal that was negotiated to keep them all safe. We'll just be over here doing the math on that one if you need us.

RELATED: Kanye West gives a troubling interview, plus more ICYMI news