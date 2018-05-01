Kevin Hart's alleged extortionist is a friend, Kanye West gives a troubling interview and more ICYMI news

The man who allegedly plotted to blackmail Kevin Hart over a sex video has been criminally charged with extortion. And the culprit cops have named, Jonathan Todd Jackson, is one of Kevin's closest friends. "Mind blown ... Hurt ... at a loss for words and simply in complete disbelief at the moment. WOW," Kevin tweeted on May 2 after learning the identity of his alleged extortionist, who was charged with attempted extortion and extortion by threatening letter, both felonies. Last September, Kevin was caught in the middle of a cheating scandal when it emerged that he was allegedly unfaithful to his then-pregnant wife while he was in Las Vegas. A video purporting to show Kevin having sex was secretly recorded last summer. Prosecutors say Jonathan tried to get money out of Kevin in return for keeping the video secret. TMZ reported that Kevin and Jonathan, who goes by JT, have been very close for 15 years. JT, an actor, was in "S.W.A.T." and Kevin's film "Think Like a Man Too."

