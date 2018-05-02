Prince Charles has finally met the baby who's the talk of the town — his grandson.

According to Hello!, Charles arrived in London on May 2 with a dual purpose. The magazine said Prince Charles wanted to meet Prince Louis, but he also wanted to be there as his granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, celebrated her third birthday on May 2.

REX/Shutterstock

Clarence House confirmed to the MailOnline on Wednesday that both the Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla have now visited the newborn prince. It's believed that Charles flew in from Scotland, where he was working.

Charles' visit came a day after Louis was introduced to Queen Elizabeth at Kensington Palace. The Queen flew to the palace this week in her personal helicopter. When she emerged from the aircraft, she was carrying a bouquet of spring flowers, presumably to give to Duchess Kate.

Prince William's father is one of the last family members to meet Prince Louis, who was born on April 23 in London. When Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born, Charles visited them within 24 hours of their births. However, Charles did seemed excited about the news of Louis' arrival last month.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

"We are both so pleased at the news," he said in a statement on behalf of himself and Camilla. "It is a great joy to have another grandchild, the only trouble is I don't know how I am going to keep up with them!"