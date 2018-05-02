Rumors of a possible pregnancy have been swirling around Blac Chyna for most the week, but a new report says she's definitively not pregnant… yet.

It's all a matter of time though.

TMZ reported on May 2 that Chyna, 29, is "definitely not pregnant right now, although that could change." The site said Chyna, who already has children with Tyga and Rob Kardashian, does want to have more kids in the future, and she's not ruling out having them with her 18-year-old rapper boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay.

According to TMZ, Chyna is "in love" with her young boyfriend.

Speculation about a pregnancy began last weekend after MediaTakeOut reported that she was rubbing her belly at LAX and even pointed to it, indicating a bun in the oven. On April 30, Page Six said she was, indeed, pregnant with her third child.

Chyna and Jay have been dating since February after apparently meeting on the Christian Mingle dating website. Chyna has not commented on the reports, but she shielded her stomach in an Instagram photo with her beau posted on May 1.

The pregnancy reports may sound farfetched, but it may not be. Last month, Jay told the No Jumper podcast that he "don't wear condoms."