In Memoriam: Whitney Houston
Superstar Whitney Houston died at the age of 48 in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2012. Click through to see pictures of the artist and actress throughout her three-decade career.
Whitney Houston at a photocall held at the Dorchester Hotel to announce her Moment of Truth Tour in London in 1988.
Superstar Whitney Houston died at the age of 48 in Los Angeles on Feb. 11, 2012. Click through to see pictures of the artist and actress throughout her three-decade career.
Whitney Houston at a photocall held at the Dorchester Hotel to announce her Moment of Truth Tour in London in 1988.