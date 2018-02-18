Dozens of celebrities silently protested sexual harassment, assault and abuse in the workplace by wearing black dresses and Time's Up pins to the 71st EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Feb. 18.

But a group of about 12 women from Sisters Uncut took things further when they stormed the red carpet to stage a much rowdier protest of their own, E! News reports, detailing how the group staged a political demonstration that led London police to get involved.

David Wala/REX/Shutterstock

The feminist protesters wore black and purple shirts that read "Times Up Theresa" -- a reference to British Prime Minister Teresa May and a bill she's pushing that's currently under consultation in Parliament.

"Sisters Uncut stormed the BAFTA red carpet to protest Theresa May's upcoming Domestic Violence and Abuse Bill, which they say will criminalize survivors while distracting from devastating funding cuts to domestic violence services nationwide," the group wrote in a press release on its website. "While laying on the red carpet, they chanted 'the DV bill's a cover-up, Theresa May your time is up."

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

Protestors did not interact with the actors and actresses or the royals (Prince Williams and Duchess Kate also walked the BAFTAs red carpet and attended the ceremony) who were there. E! reports that police eventually moved the group and that no one was arrested.

Social media users captured the drama outside the Royal Albert Hall, with one tweeter sharing a video captioned, "So...this happened today at the #EEBAFTAs ! Looks like it's a protest against Theresa May! It happened so quick!!"

Duchess Kate made headlines for failing to wear black to the annual event though other high-profile women -- including Angelina Jolie, Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong'o, Saoirse Ronan and more A-listers -- did.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Kate did, however, don a very dark green dress by designer Jenny Packham, which featured a black ribbon at the waist. The palace has not commented on the pregnant duchess' sartorial choices but it's been reported that royals have a policy of remaining neutral and unbiased when it comes to political commentary. Though it's been noted that the Time's Up movement is not affiliated with any political party.

Following the Time's Up initiative launched by American celebrities earlier in the year, colleagues across the pond banded together to formally join the movement. On the day of the BAFTAs, an open letter challenging the status quo -- which was signed by nearly 200 British and Irish stars -- was published urging people to "make 2018 the year that time was up on sexual harassment and abuse."

The letter also urged people to donate to a new U.K. justice and equality fund to support efforts for change across industries. Multiple outlets have reported that Emma Watson made a jaw-dropping $1.4 million donation. Keira Knightley and Tom Hiddleston each donated about $14,000 while many other stars have contributed to the fund in smaller amounts.