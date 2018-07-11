Christina El Moussa celebrated her 35th birthday twice -- on a loved-up weekend getaway with boyfriend Ant Anstead and on a decadent breakfast date with her two kids.

The "Wheeler Dealers" host whisked the "Flip or Flop" star out of town in a convertible for the surprise trip, refusing to answer her questions about where they were off to, save for telling her "you only need a bikini" and "it's by the beach."

Once they arrived at a mystery spot -- which appeared to be a resort with a beautiful pool -- he surprised her again: The British host had a plane skywrite "I [heart] C" and told fans about the gesture on his Instagram story.

On July 9 -- Christina's actual b-day -- Ant, 39, posted an Instagram slideshow of personal snapshots of of them doing everything from having dinner and treating themselves to spa-style face masks (him too!) to FaceTiming while he's on a plane, goofing around in front of an elephant and yanking apart a Christmas cracker.

Ant -- who's been dating Christina since November 2017 -- captioned the post, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to this absolute LEGEND!!!! 35 today!!! @christinaelmoussa you make me laugh every single day! You are crazy! In a good way! An inspiration! You saved me! Oh and not too shabby for 35!!! 😉❤️❤️🔥🔥 🐜🦄🇬🇧🇺🇸 #HMFlove you x."

Christina got a kick out of it, though she was left scratching her head after seeing some of the snapshots he chose to share, as she responded in the comments section of his post, "Although I must admit I'm confused by your birthday photo choices. I love you. Gonna be the best year yet."

The same day, Christina posted a photo of herself with her adorable kids with ex-husband and co-star Tarek El Moussa. "Starting off the Big 3-5 at my favorite breakfast spot with my babes ♥️🎈🎂. Going to be a great year 💫," she captioned a photo of herself with daughter Taylor and son Brayden at Urth Caffé in Laguna Beach, California.

She and Ant are now prepping to enjoy England's next World Cup soccer match. "This cutie's team plays tomorrow... And if you saw my story this weekend .. well .. you know he's just a little excited 😜 #TeamEngland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿... who wants to see England take the win?! ⚽️," she captioned a photo of herself sitting on Ant's lap on an outdoor swing. (Days earlier in an Instagram video he shared, Ant could be seen going wild and jumping up and down in his underwear after his home country won its latest match.)

It seems marriage could be in the couple's future. In early July, Christina told People magazine, "I can see myself getting married to him." In early June, Life & Style magazine reported that Ant, who's finalizing his divorce from wife Louise, with whom he has two kids (they split last summer), was ring shopping for the HGTV star.

After Christina made the cover of People in early July, Ant took to Instagram to praise her and call her a "unicorn," writing, "One of the most inspiring and hardest working (not to mention the damn funniest) ladies I know is the cover of this weeks @people magazine," he wrote.

"She is a walking testament that the strongest people are not those who show strength in front of us, but those who win battles we know nothing about! Everyone has the right to be happy! Everyone has the right to start again!" he added. "I'm very proud of this lady ☺️😍❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥 she lifts me. she is a unicorn 🦄 x x x #Act2 #HMF #OGC."