CNN host Fareed Zakaria and his wife are divorcing, according to a new report.

Page Six reported on July 24 that the anchor's wife, Paula Zakaria Throckmorton, "quietly filed for the uncontested split last week."

Getty Images

Sources said she's citing "irretrievable breakdown" of their marriage as the grounds for the divorce. No other details are known.

Fareed and Paula were married for 21 years and shared three children, ages 10 through 19.

Page Six pointed out that it hasn't always been smooth sailing between Fareed and Paula. In 2011, they briefly separated.

"It's true that we're having troubles and I have taken a small apartment a few blocks away, but I still live at our house most days of the week," he said in a statement. "We're trying to work things out. Divorce is not on the horizon."

Fareed is estimated to be worth $8 million. He and his now-estranged wife own multiple multimillion dollar properties in New York, according to property records.

Per her divorce documents, the duo isn't expected to fight over assets.