Breakup reports have been swirling around Mila Kunis and Macaulay Culkin for months, beginning back in September with Us Weekly's claim that their eight-year, ultra-low-profile relationship had hit the skids and continuing last week with an In Touch story that alleged they called it quits due to geographic and professional incompatibility.

Now, Mila's rep has confirmed that the petite pair has pulled the plug on their privacy-surrounded coupling, telling the New York Post, "The split was amicable, and they remain close friends."

According to a source, Kunis, 27, and Culkin, 30, parted ways several months ago but decided to keep it quiet while she was out stumping for "Black Swan," a performance that many feel could land her a supporting actress Oscar nod.

"They weren't on the same page," an insider told In Touch. "Mac lives in New York, and she lives in LA, and since her career took off [with 'Black Swan'], it was too hard to keep the relationship going."

Mila's new home-alone status (come on, we had to make one lame reference to it) may or may not be good news for Justin Timberlake, who was supposedly "smitten" and "obsessed" with Mila while they filmed "Friends With Benefits" last year. His rep, however, adamantly denied the rumblings, presumably much to Jessica Biel's relief.

"I don't know if I met [Macaulay] at 27 if it would have been a different relationship," Kunis told Woman's Health in 2009. "We grew up together. You find a steady rock in your life, and that's all you need. We have our ups and downs, but work through them."

