Is Terrence Howard celebrating a newly rekindled romance? Because it sure doesn't look like it's over between the 46-year-old Empire star and his third wife, Mira Pak, whom he secretly divorced in July.

Although Mira filed for divorce from Terrence in March -- citing irreconcilable differences, according to court documents obtained by ET -- the two weren't shy about showing PDA backstage at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night. The two held hands while Terrence put his arm around his ex-wife, while his Empire co-star, Taraji P. Henson, sat close by.

WATCH: Terrence Howard on What to Expect from Lucious in 'Empire' Season 2 -- 'He's Going to Clean Up Some Messes'

The two also linked arms while in their seats at the Microsoft Theater, both still wearing their wedding rings.

Terrence and Mira married in October 2013, and have one child together, Qirin Love, whom they welcomed in May. Their divorce was finalized on July 27. Last month, Terrence was actually victorious in court when a judge overturned his divorce settlement with his second wife, Michelle Ghent, which for now, ends any claim Michelle has to his Empire earnings.

Terrence was certainly in an affectionate mood on Sunday, sweetly kissing Taraji on the cheek as they presented Regina King with the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series for her role in American Crime.

ET caught up with Taraji herself, who revealed that her role as over-the-top Cookie Lyon causes problems when it comes to her love life.

"I think they get caught up in what I do, and at the end of the day, it's just a job," Taraji explained, looking gorgeous in a custom Alexander Wang LBD. "That's all it is. I'm not Cookie! I am a trained actress."

WATCH: Taraji P. Henson Says 'Empire' Is Great in Every Way -- Except Dating