Danielle Staub has filed documents claiming her estranged husband, Marty Caffrey abused her emotionally, verbally and physically during their marriage.

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

In documents excerpted by Us Weekly , the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star describes incidents in which Marty allegedly held her down while "screaming derogatory comments in her face," "mocked" her for having been molested by her father as a child and secretly recorded her when they had sex, threatening to go public with the recordings.

Danielle claims the abuse began in early May, five days after their wedding.

She also details an attack she says took place her during a vacation in Anguilla in which he allegedly left bruises on her skin, according to The New York Post.

The reality star goes on to assert that her husband "verbally and emotionally abused" the 24 and 20-year-old daughters she shares with her ex, Thomas Staub while using "disparaging, offensive and threatening language" against them.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

"Plaintiff [Caffrey] referred to Defendant's [Staub] relationship with her daughters as a 'lesbian affair,' purposefully to hurt Defendant by referencing incest and embarrass her about her childhood abuse," Danielle's lawyers allege in the documents.

Other claims in the filing include allegations Marty publicly humiliated Danielle, withheld financial information from her, abandoned her regularly and gave her then rescinded gifts, telling her, "You don't deserve anything because you're a worthless piece of s---."

Marty, who filed for divorce from the reality star in September after she got a restraining order against him (he filed for one against her shortly afterwards), has denied all claims.

Speaking to Us, Marty said if he had done the things Danielle said he did, she would not have attempted to save the marriage, as he claims she did days before filing the documents.

Bravo / Charles Sykes / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"I expected Danielle to go this route," Marty told Us. "She's in a panic when I refused to drop the divorce and the negative blowback she's been receiving after attacking my kids. But only Danielle Staub's mind is capable of fabricating this type of stuff. She wanted to reconcile three days ago and told me she loved me. If I were guilty of any of these things, why would you want to reconcile? Danielle will go to any depth to slander people and be the victim. Bringing her daughters into this? I feel sorry for them. Be a mother! None of this is accurate or even close to the truth. This is simply Danielle Staub trying to take people out like she has in her past, but it's not going to work this time."

He said something similar to the New York Post, adding that there were "never any bruises. It's so hysterical. I never put a hand on her. [There were] no problems in Anguilla. I don't understand what's wrong with her."

The former couple's problems reportedly began to escalate over the summer before Marty announced to Radar Online that he was divorcing his wife. At the time, Danielle's rep said Marty had refused to discuss any of their issues with Danielle, opting instead to simply go to the press.

Marty reportedly proposed to Danielle in May 2017; she announced she was engaged in early 2018.