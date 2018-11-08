Danielle Staub's estranged husband listed their house for sale without telling her, according to a new report.

TMZ said the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star found out that her house was on the market for over $2 million after a friend called her. A shellshocked Danielle apparently started crying upon hearing the news, as she and her youngest daughter currently live in the home in New Jersey.

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Her estranged husband, Marty Caffrey, also lives in the 7,500 square foot home, but they keep their distance inside the walls.

TMZ claimed that the reality TV star called Marty to get an explanation. She then called her lawyer to see if she can block the sale.

"This is yet another example of the blatant disrespect and emotional abuse she has endured in this relationship," Danielle's rep said.

The home is more of a mansion, as it has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and 10-foot ceilings.

Bravo / Charles Sykes / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Danielle and Marty were married in May, but their romance hit the skids almost immediately.

Just four months after tying the knot, the "Housewives" star was served with divorce papers. The filing, though, really came as no surprise, as the two had been feuding for months. Two months after their wedding date, he skipped her lavish birthday party because they were fighting, a report alleged. In August, New York City media claimed that the marriage was in shambles and Marty had been refusing to speak to Danielle. However, he was speaking to other people.

Getty Images

During an interview with Radar Online in late July, Marty accused Danielle of "financial, verbal and emotional abuse."

The same day, Danielle's rep responded, telling Page Six that Marty's behavior was extremely troubling considering he's refused to discuss what's happening with his wife. "Danielle is very disappointed that Marty spent time composing a three-page statement for the media but won't sit down and talk with her about the situation," her rep told the New York Post's gossip column, adding, "She is also disappointed that he seems much more concerned about press coverage than he does about his marriage."

The duo later filed restraining orders against each other, but dropped them in August.