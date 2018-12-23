"Insatiable" actress Debby Ryan, 25, and Twenty One Pilots rocker Josh Dun, 30, are engaged!

@debbyryan / Twitter

The proposal went down on Saturday, Dec. 22, when Josh dropped down to one knee in a very romantic way.

"I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl," he wrote on Instagram. "She my dude for life. I love you Debby."

Former Disney Channel star, Debby, quickly accepted her now-fiancé's offer, which came along with quite the sizable diamond ring.

"I said yes!" Debby exclaimed on Twitter. "Well technically I said 'NO WAY' twice but I meant yes."

Josh made the occasion extra special by flying in their family as a surprise. "He flew my brother and sis-in-law to surprise me at our engagement dinner," Debby shared on Instagram.

Josh's sister, Ashley Dun, shared photos from the couple's celebratory dinner after the proposal.

"Over the moon for these dudes," she captioned the pics.

Debby's brother, Chase Ryan, echoed the happy sentiments on Instagram, writing, "So happy for these gentlemen."

Josh's other sister, Abigail Dun, also got in on the congratulations, sharing another shot of the newly engaged lovebirds, who have been dating on-and-off since 2013.

"I've been calling you my sister for years now but I am ecstatic that Joshua made it official," she wrote.

"I'm in love and very happy," Ryan told the Sydney Morning Herald over the summer. "We've evolved and grown so much in our careers, in the relationship, as people since we first met. It's cool and special to have that support system and we are each other's biggest fans."

Congrats!