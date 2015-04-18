Zachary Levi and Missy Peregrym are getting divorced, less than a year after secretly getting married. The “Rookie Blue” actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles last week, listing their date of separation as Dec. 3.

According to the filing obtained by TMZ, the estranged spouses are set for a relatively amicable split. There is no communal property, and neither Levi nor Peregrym is seeking spousal support. They do not have children.

Levi and Peregrym married in Maui last June, only revealing that they tied the knot with an Instagram post in which they wore matching “Mr.” and “Mrs.” hoodies. The under-the-radar couple had been relatively quiet about their relationship before getting married and during their short union.

On Dec. 8, five days after the date of separation listed in her divorce filing, Peregrym tweeted, “Who am I to live like God is unable to heal my wounds, redeem my circumstances and love me enough? Normal? I choose to receive; I accept.” There were some other messages seeming to indicate possible problems in her personal life, but the actress then wrote, “Thanks for your concern, however none of my tweets are in reference to my marriage; I just found them thought provoking.”

