Marty Caffrey filed for divorce this summer just three months after marrying "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Danielle Staub in the Bahamas in May.

Now he's revealing why he thinks their marriage failed.

Marty told Page Six that "things were going extremely well" with him and Danielle, to whom he proposed in 2017. Then she made the decision to return to "RHONJ" following a five-year break.

"As we approached the wedding, and the filming of Season 9 began, she changed," Marty told the New York Post's gossip column. "Instead of our relationship, it became more about the cameras. She began to think she was more important than everybody else.

"Filming the wedding appears to be the main thing that ruined us," he added. "It became more about the cameras, the show, the party, the attention she was getting and very little about the ceremony and the marriage and what we were really there for," he explained.

Marty also claimed that Danielle wants to get back together -- but that he's not on board. "Danielle wants to reconcile with me, but I'm not sure there is a path forward. We'll see," he said.

Danielle certainly didn't seem to have her estranged husband on her mind during a recent outing in New York City.

A witness told Page Six that the Bravo star and musician Al. B Sure were "making out at the bar" at the Aloft hotel in Harlem on Dec. 16. "He hugged up on her, and they looked very cozy. They didn't care who was there. It wasn't a packed lobby either ... nobody was there," said the witness. "She stood out like a sore thumb. It didn't seem like their first rodeo."

Danielle's rep, however, told Page Six that Danielle and Al "have been friends for a very long time and someone probably misconstrued what they saw."

Us Weekly also reported that Danielle and Al have been hooking up lately and that Danielle's been telling pals about it.