Bebe Rexha is calling a penalty on a married football player who apparently won't stop texting her.

Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / REX/Shutterstock

The singer didn't name the man but shared screenshots of a brief conversation in which he asked her when he could meet up with her.

"Do you ever have that one guy that always comes in and out of your life. And they are cheaters, waste your time," she said in a series of statements on her Instagram Story, seen by her 7 million followers. "Don't be texting me 'hey friend' especially if you're a married man.. You're married and have three kids. Be a good role model and play your sports and leave the f--- alone."

According to The Sun, she later added, "Go back to playing football. If only you guys knew."

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

It appears that the man, seemingly in the NFL, reached out to Bebe on Dec. 28 and asked, "When will I see you my friend."

She responded, "I'll be performing on new Year's Eve. On NBC. Happy New Year's my friend." The mystery father of three said he didn't want to see her on TV, to which Bebe replied, "I'll be performing in San Jose in January."

Fair to say he probably got the point.