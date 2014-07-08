ATLANTA (AP) — The husband of a "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to federal fraud charges.

Like us on Facebook?

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 35-year-old Apollo Nida was also ordered to pay restitution to victims of a $2.3 million scheme during his sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court in Atlanta. Nida is the husband of Phaedra Parks, one of the reality show's stars. He pleaded guilty on May 6 to conspiring to commit mail, wire and bank fraud.

Prosecutors say Nida and co-conspirators since 2009 had stolen victims' identities and used them to obtain checks, file fraudulent tax returns and make fraudulent claims against the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Authorities say the group laundered money by opening bank accounts in its victims' names.