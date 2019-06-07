Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is showing off her new little man.

On Friday, the "Jersey Shore" star posted a photo to Instagram of her one-week-old son Angelo. In the image, the newborn wears adorable pajamas and a yellow post-it note that reads "one week."

The reality TV star captioned the picture with the hashtags #ThirdChildVibes and #fistpump.

Snooki also shared a cute video of the baby to her Instagram Story.

"Who's one week today?!" she can be heard asking her baby boy. "You are!"

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Snooki and her husband Jionni LaValle welcomed their third child on May 30.

Since the little boy's birth, Snooki has shared multiple photos of her little love.

The reality TV star opened up about the baby on podcast, "It's Happening With Snooki & Joey."

"He sleeps a lot, he's like me," she said. "He sleeps a lot during the day and then at night, he's chugging and s-------. So he's like us."

"It's so crazy and I'm trying to get my life back together," she added. "You know when I was pregnant I was not doing anything, I was relaxing. Now I'm trying to just get back into my groove, and it's really hard with three kids."

Snooki and Jionni also share Lorenzo, 6, and Giovanna, 4.

On June 1, she posted a picture of all her children together.

"MY Squad," she captioned the snap. "So proud of Lorenzo & Giovanna for killing it with Angelo!"