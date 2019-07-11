The biggest celebrity love life stories of late June and early July 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late June and early July 2019, starting with our favorite supermodel... TMZ revealed on July 11 that Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz secretly tied the knot on Feb. 22, the first anniversary of the day they met. The webloid reportedly got their hands on a public document showing that the Tokio Hotel rocker and the blonde beauty, who got engaged on Christmas Eve, obtained a marriage certificate to make her third union and his second union legally binding. Now keep reading for more celeb love life updates!

