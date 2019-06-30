'The Biggest Loser' trainer Bob Harper is engaged!
Bob Harper has become engaged to Anton Gutierrez, the trainer shared in an Instagram post on June 29.
"Well this happened yesterday," the former "The Biggest Loser" trainer and host shared on the social media site, captioning a photo of his hand holding his love's hand. "A great combination of @cartier and @viacarota #loveislove #pantherring."
Gutierrez posted a similar photo from Via Carota, an Italian restaurant in New York City, writing in the caption, "I can do this forever."
On Sunday, June 30, Harper, 53, posted a video on Instagram showing himself wearing a shirt reading, "Be Proud of Who You Are." He captioned the video, "Happy Pride Y'ALL!!" He then added the hashtags for World Pride 2019 and #imengaged. Harper came out publicly in 2013, when he helped a gay contestant on "The Biggest Loser."
Harper introduced Gutierrez to the world when the two appeared in a 2016 episode of "Oprah: Where Are They Now."
"He is a great sous-chef," Harper said of Gutierrez. "He does everything that I tell him to do."
Gutierrez added, "He just likes to boss me around in the kitchen," to which Harper agreed. "It's true. It's true," he said.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jun. 28, 2019 See the most iconic swimsuit moments from TV and film