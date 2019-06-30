Bob Harper has become engaged to Anton Gutierrez, the trainer shared in an Instagram post on June 29.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

"Well this happened yesterday," the former "The Biggest Loser" trainer and host shared on the social media site, captioning a photo of his hand holding his love's hand. "A great combination of @cartier and @viacarota #loveislove #pantherring."

Gutierrez posted a similar photo from Via Carota, an Italian restaurant in New York City, writing in the caption, "I can do this forever."

On Sunday, June 30, Harper, 53, posted a video on Instagram showing himself wearing a shirt reading, "Be Proud of Who You Are." He captioned the video, "Happy Pride Y'ALL!!" He then added the hashtags for World Pride 2019 and #imengaged. Harper came out publicly in 2013, when he helped a gay contestant on "The Biggest Loser."

Harper introduced Gutierrez to the world when the two appeared in a 2016 episode of "Oprah: Where Are They Now."

"He is a great sous-chef," Harper said of Gutierrez. "He does everything that I tell him to do."

Gutierrez added, "He just likes to boss me around in the kitchen," to which Harper agreed. "It's true. It's true," he said.