Lala Kent is explaining why she scrubbed her Instagram of all traces of her fiance, Randall Emmett, a few months ago, indicating she did it to protect him.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"I've been with this man 3 and half years. We've been through hell and back together. He is my soulmate, apart of who I am," she wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "The day I met him I knew I wanted to protect him forever. Sometimes things don't go exactly as I plan. People are hurtful. They create entertainment off of your pain. I get it, it's what I signed up for. I don't feel he did."

When she initially deleted the images, many wondered of the couple's romance was on the rocks.

"In a moment of feeling protective, angry, and impulsive, I deleted every photo of him, including the moment we got engaged," she explained. "I felt what people were saying was so unfair and I'm the one that put him out there like that."

Since that late April photo purge, the "Vanderpump Rules" star has been back to posting images of her beau, including a recent shot of them at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Kentucky wedding.

Of Randall, she added on Wednesday, "He is the love of my life. He is kind, and thoughtful, and everything you want when you're thinking of your future partner. It is a privilege to be around him. No matter what anyone will ever have to say, this is my boo. This is our life. Rand, I will always protect you. 4.18.2020 I'm locking you down for life."