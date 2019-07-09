Mariah Carey says she's 'kind of a prude' when it comes to lovers, plus more news

Maria Carey says she's only been with five people

Mariah Carey's long and successful tenure in the music industry has earned her plenty of awards and accolades. It's also put her personal life in the spotlight for pretty much her entire adulthood, from her marriage at a young age to Tommy Mattola, 20 years her senior, to her current relationship with former backup dancer Bryan Tanaka, 13 years her junior, to the multiple celebs she was involved with in the years in between. In Cosmopolitan's August cover story, Mimi dishes on both her career and her relationships, telling the reporter she was essentially "a child bride" when she married Tommy in the '90s, with "no freedom" as "a human being." These days, the public seems to assume she prefers younger men. But Mariah says that's off-base. "I haven't had that many, but there has been a variety pack," she says when asked about her alleged string of young lovers. "I've only been with five people in my life, so I'm kind of a prude, honestly, compared to most others in the field," she adds, without divulging any names. It's probably worth noting, of course, that Cosmo's writer points out Mariah is doling out gems like the one about her prude-ishness as a means of "making the story as post-able as possible," which ... er ... woops. Well done, Mimi, well done.

RELATED: Mariah Carey's highs and lows