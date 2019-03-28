Mariah Carey refuses to acknowledge she has a birthday. "I was just dropped here. It was a fairyland experience," she famously once said. Instead, she celebrates her "anniversary" every year on March 27.

Jason Merritt/Radarpics/REX/Shutterstock

And in 2019, she turned 49 -- or 50 -- depending on who you ask, as her actual year of birth has long been debated and she's refused to confirm whether it's 1969 or 1970. "I don't count years, but I definitely rebuke them -- I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life, darling," the Elusive Chanteuse told Out in 2014.

This year, Mimi had a great time marking her "anniversary" with friends, boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her 7-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. Pals attacked her with spray cans of string against a backdrop of gifts -- which including a giant sparkling framed portrait of her face -- she revealed in an Instagram video captioned, "Silly strings shenanigans 😂."

"You hate me," Mariah joked after being covered in the foam string.

The singer also shared a photo of herself posing against a backdrop of purple and pink balloons. "3.27 💖🦋 I love you so much, thank you everyone for the anniversary love 😘," she captioned the pic. Ex-husband Nick Cannon commented on the Instagram snapshot, writing, "Happy Anniversary Queen! Stay Festive!"

She also shared several clips and photos from the festivities on her Instagram Stories, including a video of herself showing off her black fishnet stockings and Tupac Shakur shirt, which a fan posted on Instagram.

Mariah also posted a pic of her adorable twins posing in her balloon "M" sculpture, which was also decorated with her signature butterflies, as well as a pic of herself with dancer-choreographer boyfriend Bryan, 35.

@mariahcarey / Instagram

She also reposted some love from fellow singers Ariana Grande and Rita Ora. Ariana wrote, "happiest anniversary queen of everything. loved u then, love you now, love u tomorrow."

Mariah ended her Instagram Stories with a photo of herself with all her revelers, who were all wearing black T-shirts featuring different images of Mariah album covers on their chests.

Because what else would have been appropriate on her "anniversary"?