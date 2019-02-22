Angelina Jolie brought the family out for the sake of art on Thursday night.

Along with her four eldest children, the actress attended the opening of Museum of Modern Art's Doc Fortnight and premiere of Prune Nourry's "Serendipity" documentary.

Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images for Museum of Moder

Angie and the kids —Maddox, 17, and Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, and Shiloh, 12 — all posed for pictures with the artist of the hour, Prune. Prune's film was reportedly inspired by her breast cancer diagnosis, something that hits close to home with Angie, as she underwent a preventative double mastectomy in 2013.

Angelina's twins, Knox and Vivienne, whom she shares with her ex Brad Pitt, were not at the event in New York City.

Last December, Angelina spoke about raising children in the public eye, telling BBC Radio 4 Today, "I think like most parents we try our best to insert good stuff and we can't control everything that they're exposed to."

Marc Piasecki / GC Images

"There are certain realities to teenagers, and also you know our generation doesn't understand half of what they're doing with their tech, so they can get around us pretty easy," she added. "They are, all have a good rebellious streak that is wonderful and curious, and I don't want them to be perfectly behaved little people that just say what's absolutely appropriate because I say so or because they think that it's…they have to find themselves."