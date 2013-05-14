Celebs react to Angelina Jolie's double mastectomy announcement

Wonderwall Editors

In the wake of Angelina Jolie's New York Times op-ed revelation that she underwent a double mastectomy as a preventative measure to avoid cancer, other celebrities are coming forward to praise the 37-year-old actress' bravery. After losing her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, to ovarian cancer in 2007, Jolie discovered that a genetic issue predisposed her to both ovarian and breast cancer. Having recently completed the mastectomies and reconstructive surgery, she's now sharing her story as a means of educating others.

"(My) love and admiration for her can never be measured in words. … (She) will be an inspiration to all women who are vulnerable" to breast cancer. … "It's wonderful." -- Angelina Jolie's father, Jon Voight.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie reveals she recently underwent a double mastectomy

Keep clicking to hear more votes of praise for Angelina ...