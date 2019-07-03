Ryan Seacrest's mystery girlfriend revealed, plus more news

Ryan Seacrest's mystery gal pal is 24-year-old model Larissa Schot

Last month, photos of Ryan Seacrest kissing a woman by the sea in France just a few months after he and Shayna Taylor called it quits sparked headlines asking who the "mystery" gal might have been. The Daily Mail apparently did some digging and deduced that the lips Ryan, 44, was smooching belong to 24-year-old model Larissa Schot. A Series 22 contestant on "America's Next Top Model," Larissa reportedly grew up in Texas and Singapore. Her resume includes work with Gucci, Smashbox, Urban Decay and Nylon. Ryan and his similarly age-mismatched ex, Shayna (also a model) reportedly split because after three years of on-off dating, the 27-year-old "wanted more out of the relationship" than Ryan was ready to give. Next top model, indeed ...

