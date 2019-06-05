Meghan McCain awkwardly references husband's Seth Meyers attack on 'The View,' plus more news

Meghan McCain awkwardly references husband's Seth Meyers tweets on 'The View'

Last month, Meghan McCain's husband -- the conservative writer and co-founder of "The Federalist," Ben Domenech -- went on what he later admitted was a "rage tweeting" attack on Seth Meyers following his wife's appearance on "Late Night." (Her interview had been especially tense when Seth grilled her about her comments linking the California synagogue shooting with some of the controversial rhetoric of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar as a means of suggesting "we should be looking at extremism on both sides.") Ben eventually posted an apology for his tweets, which were full of expletives, many of them vulgar, in addition to blasting Seth as "awful, untalented" and someone who "got ahead" in his career only because of his race and gender. This week, when talk on "The View" turned to Donald Trump's visit to London and meetings with members of the royal family, Meghan found a way to make what a would-be lighthearted related to her husband's profane tweets. The conversation was focused at one point on how the president failed to secure the photo op with young royals like Prince Harry he probably was hoping for. As the ladies discussed the fact Trump had blasted Duchess Meghan as "nasty," Sunny Hostin said Harry's "absence" from Trump's events "speaks volumes." "I like a man who sticks up for his wife," she said, earning the crowd's applause (via the Daily Beast). Cue the otherwise quiet Meghan and her hubby reference: "Well, I don't have that problem in my house," she announced, appearingt o wait for applause that didn't really come. "My husband sticks up for me publicly," she pressed on, "so I understand Harry's ... my husband rides very hard for me, so I also appreciate that." Before the segment ended, Meghan turned the chatter back to her family, sharing how much she liked the digs British folks took at Trump for his rivalry with Meghan's father, John McCain -- and the allegation he intentionally kept McCain's ship out of view during his recent Japan trip. "I found it very entertaining the way that British people troll," she said, sharing an image of a USS John S. McCain hat an anti-Brexit group projected during Trump's visit. "They do it so much better than we do," she added.

