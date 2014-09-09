Sometimes a girl just needs her space. Eight months after she started dating French Montana, Khloe Kardashian has said au revoir to the "Cocaine Mafia" rapper, sources reveal exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

"They are on a break," one source tells Us. "The relationship got too heavy and Khloe needed to take a step back."

Another insider says the Moroccan-born musician, 29, was too "needy" for the reality star, 30. "It grated on her that he became so dependent on her," the pal tells Us.

It didn't help, of course, that her family never really warmed to her beau. Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner "did not approve and told Khloe all the time," the first insider says. And she wasn't the only one with reservations; a friend previously told Us that sister Kim Kardashian-West and stepdad Bruce Jenner were "very skeptical" of the rapper and worried he was using her for fame.

Kardashian herself didn't seem too concerned about Montana's motives, though, even after he admitted he wanted to "capitalize" on the attention. He later said his words had been taken out of context and gushed that he'd do anything for his lady love.

"She supports me with everything I do," Montana told "Access Hollywood Live" in August. "When it comes to her career, I don't think about it. If she needs me to do something, I do it."

For the moment, at least, it seems that what she needs is distance. "She just wants time apart from him," the first source tells Us.

