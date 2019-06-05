Years ago, before he became the Norse god of thunder, Chris Hemsworth was nearly broke and questioning whether to even continue to pursue his acting dream.

In a new chat with Variety, Chris, 35, said he loved film and TV, but said he "had no money" early in his career. What made that time period particularly difficult was that he vowed to help his parents out financially, something difficult to do without an ample net worth.

That goal, he said, made him suffer at auditions because he was too stiff and too focused.

"I almost put too much pressure on myself," he said. "If I hadn't taken it upon myself to take care of my family, I might have been more relaxed."

After failing to land multiple roles, doubt crept in.

"I remember I had an audition right before Christmas one year, where things were not going good," he told Variety. "I'd stopped getting callbacks, and I was getting worse feedback. I thought, 'God, why did I do this?'"

There were times when he felt he was good enough to get cast. In fact, the actor thought he may have landed high-profile roles in "GI Joe" and "X-Men," but he was passed up for Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch, respectfully.

"At the time I was upset," he said. "I was running out of money. But if I played either of those characters, I wouldn't have been able to play Thor."

While clearly a blessing in disguise, Chris said he still struggled with his confidence even after getting cast as Thor in 2011.

"I've never been able to sit back and be in the moment," he told Variety, adding the from the first movie, "It was about: Am I going to get recast? Are they even going to make a sequel? Is anyone going to turn up to see the film?'"

Eventually, of course, Chris became a part of the Marvel universe and has played Thor in seven films.

"I'd still love to do more, to be honest. And I don't know what the plan is. I feel like we've opened up such a different character. I feel more energized for the possibility of where it could go," he said. "But I'll use that in other places and other characters if it's the end here."