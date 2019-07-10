Things are not exactly coming up roses for "Bachelor" creator Mike Fleiss, as he's filed for divorce from his wife of five years.

Mike and Laura Kaeppeler share a 4-year-old son, Benjamin. In the divorce documents, the "Bachelor" scion is asking for joint legal and physical custody.

TMZ reported that Mike is worth about $100 million, but claimed that Laura signed a prenuptial agreement. The prenup indicates that Mike will pay both child and spousal support.

When Mike and Laura, a former Miss America winner, married in 2014 at his Malibu mansion, "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison officiated the ceremony.

"I'm the luckiest man on earth!!!" Mike tweeted at the time. Laura added, "Today is the happiest day of my life!"

Last December, the couple listed their mansion for $18.75 million.

Mike was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Alexandra Vorbeck, for 24 years.