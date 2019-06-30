Justin Bieber is as in love as ever with Hailey Bieber!

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The singer posted a romantic Instagram selfie post with his 22-year-old wife, taken in the middle of a desert during sunset.

"These are the moments I live for.. alone time with you refreshes my soul," the 25-year-old wrote. "You are so out of my league and I'm okay with that! You are mine and I am yours #foreverandever #tilthewheelsfalloff"

In addition to the millions of likes the photo garnered, Bieber's celebrity friends also commented on the photo.

"She's a little bit mine too," Kendall Jenner commented, referring to her friendship with the supermodel.

Sean Kingston wrote, "Real love!!! She brings out a beautiful side of you congrats man!! Happiness is the [key emoji]." And Bieber's longtime manager Scooter Braun chimed in, "Out of your league is the only way to go! Congrats on love."

The couple married in a courthouse in September 2018 after getting engaged on July 7 of that year in the Bahamas. The two are said to be planning a more traditional wedding ceremony in the future.