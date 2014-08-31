If there's no wearing white after Labor Day, Ashlee Simpson got her bridal moment just in time! The former pop star, 29, tied the knot with fiance Evan Ross on Sunday, Aug. 31, in Greenwich, Conn., at the estate of the groom's famed mother, Diana Ross, Us Weekly has confirmed.

The celeb-filled wedding was planned by The Supremes singer, 70, who also performed.

The second-time bride wore a stunning, pearl-embellished wedding dress, which she paired with a whopping $750,000-worth of Neil Lane rubies and diamonds. Simpson was led down the aisle by her son Bronx, 5, and her older sister Jessica Simpson served as the matron of honor.

The Weight Watchers spokeswoman, 34, also lent her daughter Maxwell, 2, and son Ace, 14 months, to serve as the flower girl and ring bearer respectively.

The bridesmaids wore heels from Jessica's namesake line, and Ross' half-sister Tracee Ellis Ross was the evening's MC.

Ashlee and her "Hunger Games: Mockingjay" actor hubby added their own style to the evening, using dream catchers, eclectic touches, and a mix-and-match palette to create a Bohemian theme.

This is the first marriage for Ross, and the second for Simpson, who was previously married to son Bronx's father, Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz. Simpson filed for divorce in February 2011, and got engaged to Ross this past January after almost a year of dating.