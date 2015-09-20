All eyes were certainly on the bride in this stunning gown.

Actress Allison Williams tied the knot with CollegeHumor co-founder Ricky Van Veen on Saturday in a secret ceremony at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyoming, ET confirmed. Only a few hours after the "I dos," the Girls star shared an Instagram pic of her gorgeous custom Oscar De La Renta wedding dress.

Williams, 27, looks incredible in the image, as she's seen walking hand-in-hand with her groom during their country wedding.

The wedding included a slew of celebrity guests. Stars included "Girls" creator Lena Dunham, Katy Perry, John Mayer, Bruce Springsteen, Bee Shaffer, Andy Cohen and Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson (who played Williams' mother on the acclaimed HBO comedy), according to Us Weekly. Also expected were Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe, Diane von Furstenberg and Williams' co-star Zosia Mamet, who was spotted arriving at the Denver airport with boyfriend Evan Jonigkeit on Friday.

This is the first marriage for both Williams and Van Veen, who have been dating since 2011 after meeting through mutual friends. They got engaged in February 2014.