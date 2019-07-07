Ciara, 33, and Russell Wilson, 30, celebrated their 3-year wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 6, and shared their lasting love with touching tributes to one another on Instagram.

The NFL quarterback recorded a sweet video on his phone gushing about his "special" wife to mark the occasion.

"She's a special, special woman," Russell said before giving Ciara a big smooch on camera. "The way you love, I love that about you. We love our kids. She's such a great mom. You're just an amazing woman. You're an inspiration to so many ladies around the world, so I love you for who you are."

He concluded with a toast to, "many more years of love, fun, joy and kids!"

Ciara likewise got sentimental with a snippet of her music video for the love song "Beauty Marks," which features intimate footage from the couple's wedding and the birth of their now 2-year-old daughter, Sienna.

"Year 3 baby," she captioned the montage. "So grateful to spend the rest and best days of my life with you!"

The "Level Up" singer, who also shares 5-year-old son Future with her rapper ex, Future, has hinted that she wants more children with Russell.

"I want to have as many kids as I can," she told InStyle back in March. "My kids keep me young. They keep me active. They give me purpose. They just make it all make sense."

Ciara and Russell said their vows in front of 100 family members and close friends at Peckforton Castle in England on July 6, 2016, just four months after getting engaged.