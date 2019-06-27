Holly Madison's love life is getting spiritual.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

According to TMZ, the former "Girls Next Door" star is dating "Ghost Adventures" star Zak Bagans.

SplashNews.com

The report states that Holly and Zak connected in May when she visited Zak's Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. Soon, things became romantic and the two started dating. The duo had met before, but they were both in relationships during that initial meeting.

The alleged couple has been keeping their romance off the radar so far, but fans began noticing that their Instagram stories have been very similar over the past few weeks, leading many to question if something was happening between them. They've also been "liking" many of each other's photos on social media.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Holly famously dated Playboy founder Hugh Hefner for years before they split. She later said she was suicidal while dating Hugh. In 2013, she married music festival producer Pasquale Rotella at Disneyland, and the two share two children, Rainbow Aurora, 6, and Forest, 2. Last September, the couple split and Pasquale filed for divorce.

Alexandra Wyman/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

"It is with love in our hearts and a deep respect for one another that Holly and I have amicably made the decision to separate," he captioned a family photo taken at Disneyland. "First and foremost, we are forever partners and parents to two beautiful children, and are fully committed to raising them in an environment filled with love and positivity."

Prior to the filing, there had been rumors of a possible split between Holly and Pasquale.