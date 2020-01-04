What engagement?

John Cena was seemingly unfazed by the recent news of ex-girlfriend Nikki Bella's engagement to "Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chiqvintsev and instead, couldn't have looked happier with his new lady love, Shay Shariatzadeh.

Greg Allen / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Hours after Nikki made the announcement on Instagram, the WWE wrestling legend was spotted out on a romantic date with Shay at the swanky Montage in Beverly Hills on Friday, Jan. 3.

According to TMZ, the lovebirds enjoyed dinner and wine outside at the hotel's restaurant. They even packed on some serious PDA during the meal, spotted kissing and holding hands by an eyewitness.

"I couldn't be happier," John said of his current relationship a few months back.

He and fellow WWE star Nikki dated on-and-off for six years and called off their engagement twice before finally parting ways in August of 2018. "I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man," she told People mag after the split. "I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me."

Nikki was actually still with John when she met her now-fiancé, Artem, whom she was paired with to compete on the 25th season of "Dancing with the Stars" in 2017.

Eric McCandless / ABC via Getty Images

They maintained a platonic relationship as dance partners until Nikki was officially single, but just couldn't deny their chemistry thereafter.

The couple confirmed their romance in March of last year, revealing they actually took their relationship to the next level shortly after her break from John in 2018.

Artem popped the question while in France with Nikki in November though they decided to keep their good news private until now.

"Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc," Nikki captioned an Instagram photo from their engagement on Jan. 3. "I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!"

In the post-proposal picture, a string quartet is seen serenadaing the newly-engaged couple as they toast their love with a kiss, red roses and champagne.

Artem reposted the same image, writing, "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me . So excited for what's to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying Yes."

Seems like John and Nikka have both moved on swimmingly...