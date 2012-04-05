Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: 'Hunger'-ing for Each Other?

By Kat Giantis

Brace yourselves, people, because this is apparently happening. After months of hookup rumors, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made a calculated move into the public eye on Wednesday by stepping out together for a movie.

TMZ snapped them as they took in a showing of "The Hunger Games" in New York and says they are indeed "dating."

Insiders caution that the romance between the longtime friends is "just starting," but on Thursday morning, paparazzi captured Kim exiting what is believed to be Kanye's apartment building (and yes, she was wearing the same clothes at the night before).

"Kim is ready to give it a try now," a source tells Us, with another adding to People, "They're seeing where it goes."

The pair's Manhattan movie rendezvous conveniently coincided with the release of Kanye's new song "Theraflu," in which he raps about his apparent twu luv for the soon-to-be-ex-Mrs. Kris Humphries.

"Only n---a I got respect for is Wiz/And I'll admit, I fell in love with Kim/Round the same time she fell in love with him."

That first reference is to Wiz Khalifa, who is now engaged to Yeezy's ex-girlfriend, Amber Rose. Earlier this year, the catsuit enthusiast branded Kim a "home wrecker" for allegedly sending Kanye risqué texts during their relationship.

The "him" appears to be Humphries, because Kanye goes on to name-check frequent collaborator Jay-Z, who co-owns the New Jersey Nets, the team Kris just happens to play for: "Well that's cool, baby girl, do your thing/Lucky I ain't have Jay drop him from the team."

Us Weekly recently claimed that Kanye is "obsessed" with Kim, and, despite her 72-day nuptial disaster, would be willing to become hubby No. 3.

"To have Kanye charming her feels good," a source told the mag. "Guys are afraid to get near her with all the drama, and here's a guy who's actively pursuing her."

But would they have a future? Find out what Khloe had to say on the subject by clicking on ...