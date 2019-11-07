Kaia Gerber's necklace is raising some eyebrows.

On Nov. 6, the 18-year-old model attended the annual Women's Guild Cedar Sinai Luncheon in support of the Women's Guild Neurology Project in Los Angeles while donning a necklace featuring the letter "P." This outing, of course, came after she was seen with "SNL" star Pete Davidson in New York City and Los Angeles.

Naturally, many on social media wondered aloud if she was subtly giving a shoutout to Pete, 25. Others, though, think the necklace could be inspired by her older brother, Presley Gerber, with whom she's fiercely close.

Despite Kaia and Pete's cross-country outing, a source tells E! News that they are simply friends.

"They are spending time together and having fun," a source previously told E! News. "They are just friends who like being together and making each other laugh."

After Pete traveled from New York to treat Kaia to dinner in L.A., an eyewitness said, "They had a casual two-hour dinner at Nobu on Monday night. It seemed friendly and there wasn't anything outwardly romantic going on. They sat across from each other and talked throughout their dinner."

"Pete walked out first and Kaia was behind him. They left in the same car with Pete driving," the source added. "They looked at each other in the car and started laughing as they drove off."