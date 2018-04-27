Nearly two years since they ended they formally marriage, Dennis and Kimberly Quaid are officially divorced. And, she's getting some serious cash in the settlement.

AP

TMZ reported on April 27 that the former couple will share joint custody of their 10-year-old twins, but she will get physical custody of them 75 percent of the time.

Further, he will pay Kimberly $13,750 a month in child support. However, he will have to pay her more if he makes more than $1.3 million in a single year.

When it comes to spousal support, Kimberly is making out like bandit, getting a lump sum of $2 million. She'll also get another $1 million check to even out their property settlement agreement.

Dennis and Kimberly will split proceeds from the sale of their family home.

In regards to their other assets, Dennis will keep their Austin home, a 2007 Land Rover, a 2012 Mercedes and a 2013 Honda. Kimberly will get to keep her 2014 Mercedes.

TMZ said all of the residuals from the movies Dennis made before their 2004 marriage are his sole property, and they will split the residuals for movies he made after they got married.

Invision/AP

In 2016, Kimberly filed for divorce from Dennis for the second time (she once filed in 2012). It took Dennis two years to respond to the filing, but he finally did so in February, citing irreconcilable differences in the split. He listed the date of separation as June 27, 2016, one day before Kimberly filed for divorce.