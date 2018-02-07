Dennis Quaid responds to divorce papers two years after his wife's filing, plus more news

Dennis Quaid responds to wife's divorce filing after two-year delay

After two false starts and one delayed response, Dennis Quaid's divorce from his wife, Kimberly, seems to be on its way to completion. According to The Blast, the actor recently filed a response to the divorce papers Kimberly filed in June 2016. He reportedly blamed the split on irreconcilable differences and declared they had separated on June 27, 2016, one day prior to her filing. He also reportedly asked for joint custody of the pair's twins. Both Kimberly and Dennis filed for divorce on separate occasions in 2012, but later withdrew the filings.

