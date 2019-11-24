Miley Cyrus celebrated her 27th birthday with her family, friends, and boyfriend Cody Simpson, clearing up those split rumors that were circulating the internet this week.

The star rang in her 27th year in low-key style, first getting a "punk" haircut from her mom, Tish, who chopped off her long locks.

Later, she showed off her new blunt cut while celebrating with friends and family -- including her boyfriend Cody Simpson, who was by her side as she blew out her birthday cake candles.

"I will never forget my silent 27th birthday," she wrote on one of her Instagram Stories. "Thanks to my friends and family who made it special."

Cody also honored his girlfriend of a few months, posting a photo of her on his Instagram stories and a video of him, lip synching to his love and giggling with her.

Earlier this week, split rumors surrounded the lovey dovey couple, but judging by these photos they are still 100 percent on.