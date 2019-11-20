Ray J's pregnant wife, Princess Love, is accusing the singer of abandoning her and their 18-month-old daughter in Las Vegas, all while portraying himself as a family man.

Getty Images for BET

The family drama was made public after the "Love & Hip Hop" star posted an Instagram photo with his wife and daughter from the BET Soul Train Awards. Princess, who's 8-months pregnant with a baby boy, was far from "liking" the photo, instead writing, "Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos #ByeUgly."

Ray J has since deleted the Instagram photo and has not addressed his wife's claims.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Some on social media criticized Princess, indicating that she has money to simply fly back to Los Angeles from Las Vegas.

"Yes I can fly home..I have my own money. But my car is here and I don't want to drive back alone with my daughter because I'm over 8 months pregnant," she wrote to a critic, "and I don't even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on…"

Ray J and Princess have had a rocky relationship over the past three years, as they've often fought and split, only to always get back together.