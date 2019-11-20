Ray J's 8-months-pregnant wife claims he abandoned her in Vegas
Ray J's pregnant wife, Princess Love, is accusing the singer of abandoning her and their 18-month-old daughter in Las Vegas, all while portraying himself as a family man.
The family drama was made public after the "Love & Hip Hop" star posted an Instagram photo with his wife and daughter from the BET Soul Train Awards. Princess, who's 8-months pregnant with a baby boy, was far from "liking" the photo, instead writing, "Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos #ByeUgly."
Ray J has since deleted the Instagram photo and has not addressed his wife's claims.
Some on social media criticized Princess, indicating that she has money to simply fly back to Los Angeles from Las Vegas.
"Yes I can fly home..I have my own money. But my car is here and I don't want to drive back alone with my daughter because I'm over 8 months pregnant," she wrote to a critic, "and I don't even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on…"
Ray J and Princess have had a rocky relationship over the past three years, as they've often fought and split, only to always get back together.